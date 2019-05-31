Steward Bank CEO Lance Mambondiani sacked

Steward Bank, part of the Econet group, has sacked CEO Lance Mambondiani after four years at the helm over alleged misuse of foreign currency, ZimLive can report.

It is reported that Econet owner Dr. Strive Masiyiwa personally made the call to release the UK-trained banker from his contract.

Dr. Mambondiani joined the bank a few years ago as the acting CEO when Kwanele Ngwenya had allegedly been forced out of Steward Bank. This paved the way for the appointment of Lance who was said to have been hired on a temporary basis.

More: Zim Live