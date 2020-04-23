RBZ With Immediate Effect Suspends Licences Of Entities Fueling Black Market Forex Rate

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has suspended operating licences of some Bureaux de Changes and other entities accused of fueling the parallel forex market exchange rates.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the central bank said that the statement was an update following the suspension of operating licences of Cash Twenty Four (Pvt) Limited and Credconnect (Pvt) Limited for allegedly participating in illicit foreign currency transactions.

RBZ added that both entities were referred to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) which investigated and charged them for not adhering to the anti-money laundering requirements, interalia, failure to record and report transactions as required by the law.

The central bank added: