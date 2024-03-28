John Mushayavanhu officially takes the helm at RBZ

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed John Mushayavanhu as the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor.

The appointment is for five years beginning on 28 March 2024, and ending on 27 March 2029.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, announced Mushayavanhu’s appointment as the new central bank Government through General Notice 410 of 2024 dated March 29, 2024. It reads:

IT is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 14 of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15], appointed John Mushayavanhu as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for a period of five years beginning on 28th March, 2024, and ending on the 27th March, 2029.

Mushayavanhu is beginning his first term as RBZ governor a month earlier than initially expected. His predecessor John Mangudya’s term of office was due to end on April 30.

Mushayavanhu is expected to issue the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) shortly. The MPS has been delayed since February when it was legally due.

More: Pindula News

