Dollar stalls as Chinese economy beats expectations

LONDON/SINGAPORE, – The dollar was little changed on Wednesday after jumping a day earlier, as better-than-expected growth in China helped put a dampener on the greenback’s rally.

A blast at a Gaza hospital kept moves modest and traders on edge at the prospect of the conflict widening between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. U.S. President Joe Biden was in Israel on Wednesday in an effort to prevent escalation.

Official data showed China’s economy grew 1.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from 0.5% in the previous quarter and topping market forecasts for an increase of 1%. Industrial output rose and unemployment fell.

The dollar index was marginally higher at 106.3. The gauge, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.53% on Tuesday but remains below an 11-month high of 107.34 touched last week.

“It’s had a really good run and it’s stalled a bit,” said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer. “Maybe it’s hitting the limits of this stage of the rally, and needs a bit of a correction.”

China’s yuan hit a one-week high of 7.2905 per dollar, though it then retreated to 7.316. The China-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars both jumped before unwinding their gains.

“I’m surprised that (the data is) not having a little bit more of an impact given how negative views have been on Chinese growth,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

Nelson said investor reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict had so far been muted. “If it spread to other regions which get pulled into the conflict, like Iran, then that’s another story, but we’re not there yet.”

The euro was down 0.2% at $1.0555, while sterling was flat at $1.2179 after data showed British inflation failed to fall as expected in September.

Israel’s shekel was pinned to the weaker side of 4 to the dollar, around its lowest since 2015.

Since mid-July, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has climbed about 100 basis points and the dollar index has surged around 7% as the U.S. economy has shown no signs of slowing down.

On Tuesday, U.S. yields shot higher after data showed retail sales increased strongly, which had helped the dollar pile pressure on the Japanese yen, where ultra-loose monetary policy is suppressing returns on bonds.

The yen was last up slightly at 149.68 to the dollar. The Bank of Japan on Wednesday unexpectedly announced $2 billion in bond-buying to keep downward pressure on yields.

The 150 yen mark has become a key psychological level after past government interventions to prop up the currency occurred around that point. Earlier in October the yen rallied sharply after falling past 150, although it later fell back and early indications suggest Japan did not intervene.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1101 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Previous Session Pct Change YTD Pct Change High Bid Low Bid Euro/Dollar $1.0553 $1.0576 -0.22% -1.52% +1.0594 +1.0552 Dollar/Yen 149.6700 149.7900 -0.07% +14.06% +149.7900 +149.5500 Euro/Yen 157.94 158.44 -0.32% +12.59% +158.5400 +157.9600 Dollar/Swiss 0.8993 0.9005 -0.13% -2.75% +0.9009 +0.8974 Sterling/Dollar 1.2177 1.2184 -0.01% +0.74% +1.2211 +1.2160 Dollar/Canadian 1.3636 1.3648 -0.10% +0.63% +1.3658 +1.3617 Aussie/Dollar 0.6370 0.6366 +0.05% -6.56% +0.6393 +0.6352 NZ Dollar/Dollar 0.5893 0.5897 -0.06% -7.19% +0.5919 +0.5880

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Source: Reuters

