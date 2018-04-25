Full Text: Chamisa And Alliance Partners To Field Candidates In All 210 Constituencies, 1 958 Wards

MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa today chaired the party’s National Executive Committee which met for seven hours at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House to deliberate on the party’s preparedness for the elections, among other issues.

The Executive received reports from the provinces on the state and health of the party in terms of its preparedness for the next watershed elections due in a few months’ time.

The party and its Alliance partners will be fielding candidates in all the 210 constituencies and 1 958 wards.

The executive organ also adopted the campaign programme and restated that the party remain warm to the idea of convergence or a broad church of like-minded democratic institutions so as to liquidate tyranny, oppression and government ineptitude.

The National Executive took note of the decision of the High Court. It noted with concern the creeping of politics into law and remained concerned that a whole respectable court can choose to relate itself to the issue of the so-called factions which was not even before it. What was before the courts, the Executive noted, was the issue of expelled party members who were abusing the party’s name, trademark, logo and symbols.

The Executive noted that the court ruling was not going to affect the party’s momentum on the ground. The party is putting in place robust mechanisms to ensure that its revolutionary thrust will not be undermined or sidetracked by needless and unnecessary sideshows.

In short, the party will not lose focus.

The Executive noted that the issue was now a matter of the MDC-T and the people versus Dr Khupe and Zanu PF.

History has shown that the side of the people will always win.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications