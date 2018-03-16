Chamisa lays gauntlet; holds rallies in Mnangagwa’s stronghold

MDC-T presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka has announced that the party’s presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa will hold rallies in Kwekwe and Gweru on Saturday and Sunday.

Kwekwe and Gweru are considered President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s strongholds. Tamborinyoka said Chamisa and other MDC Alliance principals will address a rally at Mbizo 4 Grounds in Kwekwe on Saturday before addressing another crowd at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Sunday. Read the full press statement by Tamborinyoka below:

President Nelson Chamisa and fellow MDC Alliance principals will this weekend address huge rallies in Kwekwe and Gweru as part of the national effort to rally Zimbabweans to vote for transformation, opportunities and prosperity in the forthcoming elections. The Midlands rallies kick off when President Chamisa and his allies address a rally at Mbizo 4 Grounds in Kwekwe.

On Sunday, the MDC alliance principals juggernaut rolls into Gweru where the leaders are set to address another huge rally at Mkoba Stadium in the Midlands provincial capital. On the sidelines of the two rallies, President Chamisa will take the opportunity to engage students, informal traders, pastors and small scale miners (makorokoza), among other social groups.

The MDC Alliance presidential candidate and his team are moving around the country exhorting Zimbabweans to vote for change and unveiling a cogent policy programme that will bring positive change in the lives of the people. The policy programme is firmly anchored on the tripod, whose key pillars are Transformation, Opportunities and Prosperity (TOP).

Mammoth crowds continue to turn up at all MDC Alliance rallies and President Chamisa and his team will soon be moving to Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces to drum up support in these mainly rural provinces.

Throughout the country, Zimbabweans across the spectrum have affirmed their support to President Chamisa and all the MDC Alliance candidates that will be fielded in the watershed plebiscite that is due in a few months time.