‘You are no Macho Man’ – Zanu PF Youth leader warns Chamisa

Zanu-PF national youth leader Pupurai Togarepi has hit out at MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa for questioning President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy calling the opposition leader a desperate job seeker who wants to enter office through the back door.

Togarepi’s attacks come as the MDC Alliance youths have threatened that they would engage in street protests to denounce Mnangagwa’s failure to fix the country’s ailing economy.

“You are no macho man, we know you are just desperate for a job. Just say so. You are prepared to see Zimbabwe slide into chaos unless you sneak in through the back door,” he said.

Togarepi said the youths must ignore calls of demonstrations by the MDC Alliance.

“Don’t be misled into violence by a loser, young people are future of this great country,” he said.

The police recently acquired weapons to deal with demonstrations in what human rights watch groups have called is the clampdown on democracy.

Chamisa has disputed the 2018 presidential elections insisting that he won the polls but Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party rigged the outcome.

The MDC Alliance has also declined invitations by Mnangagwa for dialogue saying any form of discussion between him and the Zanu-PF leader should be mediated by a third party.

