Madhuku brands Chamisa ‘selfish’

Leader of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Lovemore Madhuku has condemned the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by lawyer and pastor, Nelson Chamisa for its “selfishness”.

Madhuku told State media that this is not the right time for the opposition to call for demonstrations as the government has set up a platform for dialogue, the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

POLAD brings together President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some the losing candidates who took part in the 2018 presidential election.

While Madhuku is part of the so-called State House Dialogue, Chamisa has turned his back, insisting on meeting Mnangagwa one-on-one.

Madhuku castigated Chamisa and his party for demanding a face-to-face meeting with Mnangagwa. According to ZBC News Online:

Professor Madhuku also said the ‘selfish’ MDC is not in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) because it wants to the there alone and speaks of President Mnangagwa’s legitimacy when it comes to certain issues but puts the rhetoric aside when it comes to allowances, government vehicles and diplomatic passports.