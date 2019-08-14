Zimbabwe gov spokesman says Chamisa is a violent thug

Zimbabwe government spokesperson Nick Mangwana has accused MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa of spurning negotiations with President Mnangagwa because the opposition leader always prefers violence.

Mangwana made tee statement as the MDC Alliance and other groupings are planning to hold massive demonstrations on August 16 against the Mnangagwa led government.

“Mr Chamisa continues to ignore all calls for dialogue and prefers the path or protest and violence,” said Mangwana.

“President Mnangagwa welcomes criticism as well as peaceful and legal demonstrations. But no society tolerates violence. He continues to call for unity and dialogue, and has reached out to Nelson Chamisa on numerous occasions only to have his gestures spurned.”