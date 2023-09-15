Lukashenko sends birthday message to Mnangagwa

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“You have an extensive political experience which perfectly matches such qualities of yours as the ability to listen to your fellow countrymen, to take care of their well-being first and foremost, to ensure their right to a decent future, and to make important decisions and take responsibility for them,” the president said in his felicitation message. “Such character traits are forged over time, take a lot of effort, require a lot of patience. But it is these important qualities that today contribute to the development of the country to which you have devoted your whole life and career.”

A few weeks ago, the people of Zimbabwe once again eloquently confirmed this by re-electing Emmerson Mnangagwa to the highest state position, the Belarusian leader stressed.

The president noted that he highly appreciates the friendly relations with the Zimbabwe head of state. “I look forward to a new meeting in order to continue an open and constructive dialogue across the entire spectrum of Belarusian-Zimbabwean cooperation. We have a lot of work to do to implement the agreements reached during my visit to Harare in early 2023,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Emmerson Mnangagwa good health, loyal supporters and friends, and his homeland – further progress and prosperity.

