CCC legislator Ostallos Siziba arrested again for ‘defacing’ campaign posters

BULAWAYO – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Pelandaba-Tshabalala and party deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba has been arrested again, this time charged with defacing campaign posters belonging to a Zanu PF rival.

It is alleged that on 16 August 2023 and at Pelandaba shops in Bulawayo, Siziba defaced campaign posters belonging to Soneni Moyo by tearing them and placing his own posters on top.

It is the politician’s second arrest inside a week after he has been accused of inciting the violence that rocked Barbourfields stadium last Sunday leading to the abandonment of the high-profile premiership clash between football rivals Dynamos and Highlanders.

Siziba has also been accused of singing at Moyo’s home.

