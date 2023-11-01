Lead President questions Takudzwa Ngadziore abduction account

However, Masarira said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) should investigate the alleged abduction, saying it “doesn’t make sense at all” that the State would abduct Ngadziore, assault him and dump him for no reason.

She wrote on X: “On a serious note, what threat does Takudzwa Ngadziore pose to the state that he would be allegedly abducted and dumped like what CCC Cdes are saying?

Is the state so gullible to just abduct, assault and dump for no reason? This story doesn’t make sense at all.

A few months ago, someone was attacked by men who he had stepped toes on a Rufaro marketing deal, and it was alleged that it is the system.

Even those who get assaulted after having differences with their own friends or partners claim it is CIO or ZANU PF.

My appeal is for [ZRP] to look for the man with the gun and investigate this case thoroughly. His face is very visible, and we need to get to the bottom of all these shenanigans that continue to pose a non-existent threat to our political economy.”

Masarira queried why abductions of opposition activists “always” happen just before some regional or international meeting, implying that Ngadziore staged the kidnapping. She said:

Is it a coincidence that these abductions always happen a few days before some regional or international meeting? ZANU or CIO always strikes when SADC, AU, UN or any international forum?

I am game to manhunt the man with the gun, let us look for him and effect a citizen’s arrest.

She, however, didn’t indicate how unarmed citizens can arrest a man armed with an assault rifle.

The SADC virtual Extra-Ordinary Summit held on Tuesday, 31 October adjourned after preliminary discussions on the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Later that day, the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana issued a statement saying the SADC leaders decided to resume the discussions in Luanda, Angola on Saturday.

