Jonathna Moyo rounds up on Madhuku

FORMER Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has criticized opposition National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku for working hand-in-glove with the ‘misruling’ party Zanu-PF, yet the NCA is supposed to be holding Government to account.

Professor Moyo was responding to the call by Professor Madhuku provision for the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance to join the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) if it wanted to interface with Zanu-PF.

Professor Madhuku, a constitutional lawyer and academic, held a press conference on Thursday where he dismissed what he labelled as manoeuvres by churches and other pressure groups fronting the interest of the MDC-Alliance to dialogue with President Mnangagwa outside POLAD.

“Regarding political dialogue, our position as NCA is that, if you are a political party go to POLAD. POLAD is the only platform for political actors,” said Professor Madhuku.

“If you want to go and negotiate for power and so forth there is no place for that in this country. This country is not partitioned between two political parties.”

But Professor Moyo, believed to be in Kenya, trashed the call by the NCA leader, describing it as a shame.

“It’s really a shame to hear or read about an opposition leader, in this case Professor Madhuku, who heads and leads a one-man briefcase political party he calls NCA, parroting the misruling party, Zanu-PF,” Professor Moyo said.

In comments canvassed by the Zimbabwe Voice from the general public, some observers described Professor Madhuku as being selfish and only after protecting his relevance in POLAD.

“It’s all about Madhuku realizing that if any dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa takes place outside POLAD, then the Madhukus of this world will lose any relevance and usefulness they have to Zanu-PF.

“So the best way for Madhuku to keep Chamisa at bay is to insist on Chamisa joining POLAD, knowing fully well that Chamisa would never climb down on his POLAD snub. It’s a selfish game, no national interests at heart at all,” said one respondent. – Zimbabwe Voice