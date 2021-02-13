MDC-A stalwarts chilling threats to Tsvangirai’s son, Pedzisayi Ruhanya threatens to leak SA university results

MDC Alliance deputy chairman Job Sikhala has appealed to Glen View South MP Vincent Tsvangirai (MDC-T) to back off and stop picking up fights with “elder” politicians like Jonathan Moyo and Alex Magaisa.

Sikhala feels betrayed after Tsvangirai penned a hard hitting opinion piece accusing Magaisa, Chamisa’s advisor, of bringing the G40 faction of Zanu-PF into opposition politics.

In a message on social media, Sikhala remained Tsvangirai how he campaigned for him door to door in Glen View before he (Tsvangirai) left the Alliance alongside Mwonzora and others.

“My beloved young brother Vincent Tsvangirai. You know how much I sacrificed walking all roads door to door in Glen View South for your win. Please take heed of Pedzisai Ruhanya’s advice. Don’t create enemies or become angry on behalf of others. Pedzisai Ruhanya, Jonathan Moyo are adults,” Sikhala appealed.

The G40 included Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwao, Grace Mugabe, Mandiitawepi Chimene, among others. Most of them have been holed up in exile for the past three years, and are believed to be fighting Zanu-PF under the cost of Chamisa.

Sikhala added: “He (Vincent) is young. He needs advice. Fighting people who never provoked you is the most dangerous expedition. He should not be used to fight wars beyond his reach.”

Vincent, born in 1995, is the first born child of the late MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on 14 February 2018.

In his reply by a blog article by Alex Magaisa, a Chamisa ally, Vincent Tsvangirai touched a raw nerve when he fingered Magaisa as the rabble rouser in MDC Alliance, also insinuating that Magaisa brought the G40 into Chamisa’s party leading to disenchantment among voters and members.

Tsvangirai also accused Magaisa of being behind his father election defeat to Robert Mugabe in 2013. Magaisa was advisor to Morgan Tsvangirai for a few years ending in 2013.

Yesterday, Pedzisayi Ruhanya, a Chamisa ally and lecturer at a South African university, tore into Tsvangirai accusing him of being Mwonzora’s “political toddler”.

Ruhanya further vowed to expose Tsvangirai as a matric dropout who has no academic certificate to his name. Ruhanya, as the fallout over Tsvangirai’s article took a dramatic slide.

“Douglas Mwonzora has without provocation drawn the battle lines with Alex Magaisa and myself by sending a political toddler whose only qualification is his father’s surname to play games. I receive his invitation with delight and I shall play the game of facts and nothing but facts.

“The first is that Zanu-PF has captured MDC-T and this is public information with facts as clear as a goat’s behind Mwonzora. From expelling MPs, Councillors, to militarily assisted in taking over Harvest, political finances money to being given venue and ZUPCO buses for congress,” Ruhanya said.

However, in another statement, Ruhanya said it was actually Tapiwa Mashakada who penned the article:

“Dear @DMwonzora: Please dont abuse MP Vincent Tsvangirai to pick wars with @PedzisaiRuhanya, @Wamagaisa, @ProfJNMoyo in that BS written by Mashakanda on his behalf. If you love him, advice him to go back to SA and complete his matric exams he failed before I post the the results,” said Ruhanya.

On his part, Magaisa threatened a long-drawn war with Tsvangirai and Mwonzora over the matter. He suggested that by attacking him, Tsvangirai had swallowed more than he can chew.

“The great Achebe had this to say in Arrow of God, quoting the wisdom of his Igbo ancestors: “A man who knows that his anus is small does not swallow an udala seed.” Magaisa said. – Zimbabwe Voice