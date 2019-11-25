Jonathan Moyo ordered Jealousy Mawarire arrest

Self-exiled G40 kingpin and former minister of Information Professor Jonathan Moyo ordered the arrest of National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire after the revealed that the Professor and Tsitsi Mabukucha sold Kingstons building without board approval.

The revelations were made by Mawarire on Monday during a Twitter conversation with journalist Edmund Kudzayi who was accused of running the controversial Facebook page Baba Jukwa during the run up to the 2013 elections.

Mawarire told Kudzayi that he was victim of a politically instigated arrest when self exiled Moyo unleashed law enforcement agents on him.

“Jonso also had me arrested for revealing that he and Tsitsi Mabukucha sold Kingstons building without board approval. Am sure a lot more people were arrested at his instigation. This, however, didn’t stop me from helping him in his hour of need in November 2017.”

Kudzayi was arrested by the police in 2014 for allegedly creating a Facebook page called Baba Jukwa run by a faceless operator dedicated to relentlessly attacking and denigrating Mugabe, senior Cabinet ministers and ZANU PF officials, and inciting the public against the government.

The state had claimed that Kudzayi, who was hired by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces as a computer hacking consultant to trace Baba Jukwa, was the actual Baba Jukwa .

As a result of the investigations with the army, Kudzayi then published a story in the Sunday Mail accusing Johannesburg-based Zimbabweans Mkhululi Chimoio and Mxolisi Ncube of running the Baba Jukwa.