She said: “It’s been a nightmare. We just want to come home. [It’s] hell. I very much so am a hostage.”

According to KTRK-TV, Tyler heard about their struggles on ‘Good Morning America’ and reached out to help.

Tori wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “Today I am thankful for and will always be thankful for Tyler Perry. My mom was also a huge fan of his.”

According to NBC News, as of Saturday, the hospital had not received the money but noted international transfers can take several days to come through.

It is currently unclear when the couple will return home but Tori said on Facebook they had been told they would be allowed to leave the hospital on Monday.