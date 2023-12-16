Bulawayo water crisis deepens: Residents to face 120-hour weekly water shedding

BULAWAYO residents will, with immediate effect, go for 120 hours a week without any water supplies after a special council meeting on Thursday resolved to increase the shedding period, as the was water situation in the city becomes dire.

Speaking at a press conference that was held after the special council meeting, Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart said the city’s reservoirs had reached critical levels which had since necessitated the increase of the water shedding from the current 72 hours to 120 hours a week.

“We met as councillors this afternoon to deliberate on a recommendation that has been made by our engineering department for us to increase our water shedding period to 120 hours a week, this being necessitated by the situation at our reservoirs.

“This resolution was since endorsed unanimously by all the councillors after a long debate with all of us agreeing on what is transpiring on the ground. This prolonged shedding is to allow our reservoirs to recoup and we are also considering the power outages which we are experiencing. We are likely to meet towards Christmas to review the situation and decide whether to relax to 96 hours, but this is all dependent on the situation at the reservoirs,” said Clr Coltart.

Source: Sunday News

