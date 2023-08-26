News Ticker

Nigeria’s Tinubu to meet Joe Biden ahead of Ecowas invasion of Niger

Nigeria's new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inspects honour guards after taking an oath of office at a ceremony in Abuja Nigeria, Monday May 29, 2023. Nigeria's Bola Tinubu has been sworn in as president of Africa's most populous country at a period of unprecedented challenges, leaving some citizens hopeful for a better life and others skeptical that his government would perform better than the one he succeeded. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga )

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month, his spokesperson said on Saturday.

The U.N. General Assembly is scheduled for September 18 to 26 in New York.

Presidency spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement that Tinubu had accepted the invitation, which was delivered by US presidential envoy and assistant secretary of state for African affairs Molly Phee.

The two leaders are likely to discuss the situation in Niger where Tinubu, who chairs the regional bloc Ecowas, is working with other heads of government in West Africa to find a solution after a military junta seized power.

Tinubu, who has embarked on Nigeria’s boldest reforms in decades, has called for more US investment in his country and greater cooperation for the defence of democracy in West Africa, amid rising coup incidents in the region.




