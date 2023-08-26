Mnangagwa re-elected president, electoral commission says

HARARE, (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa won this week’s presidential election with 52.6% of the vote, the country’s electoral commission said on Saturday.

Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a 2017 army coup, was widely expected to secure re-election for a second term.

His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, secured 44% of the presidential vote, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Mnangagwa also narrowly defeated Chamisa at the last presidential election in 2018.

There were 11 candidates for this year’s Presidential seat, during this year’s harmonized elections that were held on August 23 and 24.

The results were announced on Saturday evening in Harare at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) National Command Centre by ZEC chairperson, Commissioner Priscilla Chigumba.

President Mnangagwa polled 2 350 711 votes while his closest opponent Mr Chamisa received 1 967 343 of the 4 468 730.

