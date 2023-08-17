Jacob Mudenda rallies Zanu PF loyalists

ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday implored citizens to remain resolute in safeguarding the gains of the country’s liberation struggle by voting for ruling party in the August 23 harmonised elections.

Speaking at a highly subscribed constituency rally at Hlanganani Shopping Centre in Umguza district, Matabeleland North province yesterday, Adv Mudenda, who is also the Speaker of Parliament, said when the white colonial settlers came into the country, they were empty-handed.

He said they harnessed the country’s wealth thus triggering the armed struggle. Adv Mudenda said it is incumbent upon the nation to vote for ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa in their numbers to defend the country’s legacy.

“When the white colonialists came into our country, they did not own anything. They then took our land and put us in reserves and began mining in our land,” said Adv Mudenda.

“When they came here they only had horses and nothing else. They started harnessing wealth from our land. Our forefathers were then forced to work on the farms and look after our own wealth.”

Adv Mudenda said the epic battle that was fought on the bank of the Shangani River when King Lobengula’s regiment led by General Mtshane Khumalo defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol during the 4 December 1893 battle, symbolises the beginning of a protracted resistance against settler colonial regime.

He said although the country’s forefathers tried to resist, the whites continued with the colonial rule which in the latter years forced the younger generation to cross to Mozambique, Zambia, and Botswana to join in the liberation struggle.

“After our forefathers such as King Lobengula, Queen Lozikeyi and Chief Mtshane Khumalo who led the Imbizo regiment during the Battle of Pupu had started the liberation struggle, the younger generation then crossed the rivers to neighbouring countries that include Zambia and Mozambique,” said Adv Mudenda.

“Their sole objective was to liberate the country so that we enjoy our freedom and independence. We are now the custodians of our own land, and that is why President Mnangagwa says ‘ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.”

Adv Mudenda said foreign detractors are now using their opposition puppets in an effort to reclaim the land.

“I urge you to vote wisely and safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle,” he said.

Turning to development, Adv Mudenda said the Second Republic has implemented a number of infrastructure development with Matabeleland North province being one of the biggest beneficiaries.

“There are a number of signature projects that we have implemented in this province. We are constructing Lake Gwayi-Shangani, which will benefit local communities,” he said.

“There is also a provincial hospital under construction in Lupane. This hospital will service people in Insuza, Binga, Hwange, and other surrounding areas.”

Adv Mudenda said local communities are facing challenges in terms of service delivery because they voted for the opposition which is failing to utilise devolution funds.

“I heard about the road to Tobotobo, which is in a bad state. So, with the devolution money which will come from President Mnangagwa, this road will be rehabilitated so that buses can transport people,” he said.

“We are also going to use the devolution funds to construct a clinic which will be fully equipped. We know that since this is a dry area, there are other people who did not harvest anything due to drought rains. However, as a country, our silos are full.’

Adv Mudenda said President Mnangagwa has made it clear that no one would starve.

Among those who attended the rally were Zanu PF Central Committee members Cdes Wilson Tshuma, Beverly Mthombeni and Elizabeth Masuku.

