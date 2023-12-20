Hwende urges Chamisa to patch-up differences with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has been urged by his former Secretary General in the MDC Alliance Charlton Hwende to sit down and iron out ‘perceived’ differences which exist between him, former deputies Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and incarcerated former legislator Job Sikhala.

Ncube and Biti are being fingered in ongoing attacks on the opposition party in factional fights that have been dominated by Sengezo Tshabangu, an individual who has been linked to the former Vice Presidents.

Tshabangu, who maintains he was elected Interim Secretary General, was part of the MDC under Welshman Ncube before a lengthy absence until recently when he effected recalls of over 10 CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) based on his ‘claimed’ role in Chamisa’s movement.

Chamisa on the other hand has reportedly fallen out of favour with his former deputies and Sikhala, who all believe he deliberately shut them out of his project and replaced their experience with student activists.

“President Chamisa is the best foot forward to remove Zanu PF. Anyone who thinks otherwise is making a mistake, he represents the millions who have a national grievance with Zanu PF,” said Hwende on X.

“He needs a conversation with Biti, Sikhala and Ncube. They must work together and jointly must broaden their alliance to include key opposition and civic society leaders.

“We need a broad based democratic movement behind Chamisa to win against Zanu PF.”

Chamisa is the only figure in CCC with a position as President, together with party Spokesperson Promise Mkhwananzi and Pelandaba candidate Ostallos Siziba who is part of his communications team.

