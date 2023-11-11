Tshabangu orders further recalls on Timba, four more CCC Senators

HARARE – Just as the ink on his last recall letter on Harare mayor and eight other city councillors was still to dry, trigger-happy CCC politician Sengezo Tshabangu has ordered further recalls on former information deputy minister and veteran opposition politician Jameson Timba and four other party senators.

“Kindly be advised that the following members of the Senate were elected under the Citizens Coalition for Change political party and have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change,” Tshabangu said in correspondence to Senate President Mabel Chinomona.

Tshabangu, who styles himself as interim CCC secretary general, ordered recalls on Harare senators Timba, Webster Maonera and Vongai Tome.

Also among his latest casualties are Mashonaland West province senators Editor Matamisa and Ralph T Magunje.

He added, “Kindly proceed in terms of section 129k of the constitution”.

The latest recalls follow similar expulsions that have claimed the scalps of dozens of the main opposition’s legislators and councillors.

The controversial politician, an unknown quantity on the country’s political space until his bombshell recalls which started last month, claims the targeted opposition representatives have ceased to be members of the Nelson Chamisa led outfit.

CCC insists he is an imposter who should be stopped and arrested for stealing and abusing the party’s intellectual property at will.

Police have not shown any enthusiasm to act on the claims despite recording a criminal report against Tshabangu in Harare by CCC.

Observers claim Tshabangu is a front for President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is seen as hellbent on decimating his opponent’s power base and creating a de-facto one-party-state.

Tshabangu insists his actions are above board and are a response to the imposition of election candidates by Chamisa during the opposition chief’s novel community consensus process that came up with poll candidates for the August elections.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...