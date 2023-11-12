Zimbabwean Mother Found Stabbed In Greater Manchester

A Zimbabwean mother, Perseverance Ncube, was found with a stab wound in Greater Manchester in the United Kingdom. Sky News reports that her two young children found her dying. She was taken to the hospital but sadly died from her injuries.

The police in Greater Manchester have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The incident occurred in Little Hulton, near Salford. It appears to be a targeted attack as the victim was known to the suspect. Perseverance Ncube’s family said she was a devoted mother who lived for her children. Her family said in a statement:

It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones.

She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends.

Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss.

Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother.

A detective named Gina Brennand from the Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team described the attack on a mother as horrific. They are still in the early stages of the investigation and a team of detectives is working diligently to gather information and create a timeline of events to understand what happened. Brennand said:

This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

GMP is appealing to motorists and residents in the area who may have captured dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage to get in contact.

