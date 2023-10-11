Mahere beamons Jacob Mudenda subverting people’s will

HARARE – Fadzayi Mahere, Zimbabwe’s main opposition CCC Mount Pleasant MP, says Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has subverted the people’s will

‘flagrantly, maliciously and unconstitutionally” at the behest of political impostor Sengezo Tshabangu.

Find below Mahere’s letter to his Mount Pleasant, Harare, constituency earlier.

Dear Mt Pleasant Constituency, RE: UPDATE ON PARLIAMENT

1. As your MP it is important for me to inform you about the CCC position in Parliament following the illegal recall of 15 MPs and a number of senators and councillors.

2. These recalls were effected through fraudulent letters written by an unauthorised imposter giving himself powers and a position foreign to our organization.

3. Almost a month before the fraudulent letter was written, President Nelson Chamisa informed the Speaker of Parliament in writing on 11 September 2023 how correspondence relating to parliamentary business was to be handled on behalf of the CCC.

4. Speaker Jacob Mudenda flagrantly, maliciously and unconstitutionally proceeded to, not only ignore, President Chamisa’s letter but to undo the will of the people and their hard earned votes by acting on the fraudulent letter, collaborating with the imposter and recalling our members.

5. When a point of order on the constitutionality of the illegal recalls was raised by our Chief Whip in Parliament yesterday, debate on the point was unduly curtailed and armed riot

Police were called in. Members of Parliament were assaulted and ejected from the House unconstitutionally.

6. In line with this continued onslaught on the will of the people and on the back of a stolen election, we are taking a principled position to disengage from parliamentary business until this illegal conduct has been purged.

7. To continue to transact formal business in the House in light of the continued abuses, impunity and the general constitutional crisis flowing from the flawed election, would be to accept and expose every legitimate CCC elected official to the threat of being illegally removed against your will.

8. This decision has not been taken lightly. We believe that the people’s vote, particularly under the repressive conditions witnessed on 23 and 24 August 2023, is sacrosanct hence our decision to engage in Parliament despite the flawed election. However, the brazen attack on the will of the people cannot go unchallenged.

9. The CCC will officially communicate next steps in due course. I remain at your disposal and will continue to engage constituents as we navigate the future of a Zimbabwe that works for everyone.

Yours,

Fadzayi Mahere

MP, Mt Pleasant Constituency

