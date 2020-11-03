Mnangagwa’s reign battered by corruption scandals

GOVERNMENT yesterday claimed that reports linking President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family to corrupt deals were designed to cause public disaffection and lead to a rebellion.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists that the allegations linking Mnangagwa and his family to gold smuggling were “malicious” and meant to malign the name of the First Family, adding that they were co-ordinated attacks to push Zimbabweans into demonstrations.

“These malicious reports that seek to link the President, His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa and his family to corrupt individuals are by no means a coincidence, rather they are a well-co-ordinated attack on the system, which is intended to agitate Zimbabweans into demonstrations and uprising,” she said.

Mutsvangwa warned that all those involved in graft would face their day in court, adding that Mnangagwa had been at the forefront of fighting corruption.

“Government has remained consistent in the fight against corruption and this has seen the establishment of a Special Anti-Corruption Unit, anti-corruption courts countrywide, and the capacitation of the Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (Zacc). Under the new dispensation, Zacc now has arresting powers and has the financial and human resources to carry out its duties,” she said.

“As such, on individual cases of corruption, every case will be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws without fear or favour.”

Mnangagwa and his family have been battling the corruption tag as they have been associated with people implicated in graft involving millions of United States dollars.

On his social media Twitter page, Mnangagwa also posted a terse message which read: “Let me be very clear. If you engage in or promote corruption, you will be arrested and prosecuted. There are no excuses for corruption. No one is above the law.”

Zanu-PF has already warned those said to be abusing Mnangagwa’s name in their corrupt activities.

Party information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said: “Zanu-PF declares war on name dropping conmen and conwomen that use the name of the First Family, Vice-Presidents and the party.”

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Collins were named as owners of the 6kg of gold which Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya was found in possession of at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport last Monday.

accomplice in the matter, allegedly told detectives that the gold, worth over US$333 000, belonged to Auxillia and Collins.

Auxillia issued a statement on Sunday denying any illegal transactions with Rushwaya and challenged the police to prove her involvement.

The police immediately issued a statement exonerating the Mnangagwas.

Zanu-PF said the attack on the members of the First Family was well-calculated to tarnish the President’s image.

The party’s national commissar Victor Matemadanda said those abusing the name of the President whenever they are caught on the wrong side of the law should stop it.

“Vamwe varikuenda kunotorwa picture na (some people rush to take pictures with the) President, then they commit crimes, when they are about to be arrested, they post their pictures, that is abuse. Regai mwana vevaridzi aite basa raakapindira kwete (Let him do his work which he was elected for) not to abuse his name,” Matemadanda was quoted as saying during the Mashonaland West provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Chinhoyi at the weekend.

He said the way Mnangagwa’s name was dropped in the Rushwaya case was worrisome.