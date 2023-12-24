Merry Christmas and We Wish You A Happy New Year!

Dear Readers,

Just to let you know there will be news as usual on our online news platform The Zimbabwe Mail throughout this festive season.

We owe it to our dedicated and committed staff who will find time for you to report and publish news as they break.

The Zimbabwe Media Mail (ZMM) Private Limited publishers would like to wish everyone in Zimbabwe and the Diaspora a peaceful Christmas as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and the company of our friends, family, and fellow Zimbabweans.

We can afford a few days of reflection afterward and look forward to a New Year of greater promise and hopefully the reality that our economy might rebound, political players find each other, crime and corruption will dip and we can enjoy not just respite but national pride when we think of other successes that we have achieved as individuals and as a nation under difficult circumstances.

Embedded in this article is video footage of the Christmas song by George Michael and Wham – ‘Last Christmas’.



On behalf of our staff members, we thank you all as our loyal readers and all our contributors. We pray that next year we can rise together as one in our efforts in partnership to empower each other with breaking news and information.

Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Managing Editor,

Christopher Marimo

On behalf of management and staff

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...