Zimbabwean police says murder cases involving minors on the rise

SHAMVA – The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is concerned with the increase of murder and attempted murder cases with some involving children.

“Among the recorded cases, on 25 October 2021 at Nyamuyambuka Village, Chief Bushu, Shamva, Selina Sithole (3) was stabbed with a knife by an unknown suspect for unknown reasons,” police said in a statement on Tuesday.

“On the said date, Peter Sithole and Sheilah Rusambo (26) who are the victim’s parents, went to Nyamuyaruka River for gold panning leaving behind Selina Sithole and her brother Tinotenda Sithole (6) playing at the homestead. At around 1100 hours, the unknown suspect approached the children and Tinotenda Sithole ran away with Selina Sithole on his back.”

According to the statement, the suspect caught up with Tinotenda Sithole and snatched Selina Sithole from his back. He withdrew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Selina Sithole on her back before throwing her hard on the ground.

After the incident, the suspect took a bucket of water and poured on the victim. The victim later died after Tinotenda Sithole had sought help from villagers.

Meanwhile, Chris Mucheche (7), of Southlea Park, Harare is battling for life in hospital after being stabbed twice on the upper abdomen, once on the spine and once on the palm by a male adult who had accompanied the boyfriend of the victim’s mother on 22″ October 2021 at around 1400 hours, police have reported.

On the day in question, police say the suspect visited the victim’s place of residence in the company of a man commonly known as “Dread” (believed to be boyfriend to victim’s mother).

The mother of the victim left home with “Dread” and left the victim with the suspect. The suspect asked the victim to accompany him to the nearby tuck-shop and along the way, at an open space in Southview Park, Waterfalls, Harare, the suspect attacked the victim with an unknown sharp object.

The suspect is said to have fled from the scene when the

victim cried for help and the victim was rescued by a passerby.

In another case, Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a murder case in which Lloyd Sakala (27) died whilst admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare after he was struck with a wooden log on the head by Sailous Jazire (24) at Alaska Business Centre.

The victim had tried to refrain the suspect from assaulting his nephew Christopher Pendani (38).

In Guruve, Police are investigating a murder case in which Jefta Murima (42) died upon admission at Bindura Provincial Hospital on 22 October 2021 after being struck with a brick on the navel by Isa Napazo (42) on 18 October 2021 at Gan’a Business Centre. The two had a fight after Jefta Murima refrained Isa Napazo from assaulting his young brother Alfred Murima (18).

In a related case, Police in Masvingo arrested a suspected mental patient, Moses Jimu (23) for a murder case in which he struck his father Ndichinani Jimu (60) with an iron bar on the head on 24 October 2021 at Village 1 Mkazi, Bikita.

Police urge the public to value the sanctity of human life and resolve differences through dialogue, counselling and arbitration by community leaders, mature relatives, the church and local Police Stations.

Anyone with relevant information concerning the cases is encouraged to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, Harare Operations on (0242) 748836, Bindura Operations on (066210) 7130 or any nearest Police Station. – ZBC

