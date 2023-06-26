Witness nails Biti

HARARE – Based on the provided information, it appears that there was an incident involving Tendai Biti, a legislator, and Mrs. Tatiana Aleshina, a businesswoman and investor.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting Mrs. Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020. During the incident, Mr. Michael Van Blerk, the former general manager of Pokugara Properties, intervened between Biti and Mrs. Aleshina to protect her from Biti’s aggressive behavior.

According to Mr. Van Blerk’s testimony, Biti was charging aggressively towards Mrs. Aleshina, pointing his finger at her and shouting “stupid, stupid.” Mrs. Aleshina testified that she felt traumatized and believed Biti was about to physically attack her due to his aggressive behavior and shouting. She froze when Biti charged towards her and thought she was in danger.

Mrs. Aleshina stated that she had never encountered such unruly behavior in her life and described Biti as aggressive, pointing his finger at her face and shouting derogatory remarks. Mr. Van Blerk intervened to protect her, but someone advised them to leave the area as it was dangerous. After the incident, Mrs. Aleshina felt confused and wandered around the court, eventually deciding to report the matter to the police after seeking advice from the Russian Embassy.

At the police station, Mrs. Aleshina experienced numbness and a loss of mobility in her half body. She was taken to the Borrowdale Trauma Centre, where she received treatment and was admitted due to her condition.

Mrs. Aleshina expressed her belief that Biti’s behavior was unprofessional, especially considering his prominent position as a lawyer. She claimed that she believed Biti was going to kill her when he charged towards her aggressively.

Please note that the information provided is based on the given passage and may not include any subsequent developments or updates regarding the case.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...