Mnangagwa Appoints Virginia Mabhiza As New Attorney-General

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Virginia Mabhiza as the new Attorney-General (AG) with effect from 01 November 2023.

The long-serving Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, takes over from Prince Machaya who is retiring.

In a press statement, newly-appointed Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said:

His Excellency the President, has in terms of Section 114(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza as the Attorney- General of Zimbabwe with effect from 1 November 2023.

Mrs. Mabhiza has held the post of Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs since 2013.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

She is a qualified legal practitioner who possesses vast experience in criminal and civil litigation.

Mrs. Mabhiza also served as Secretary for Constitutional Affairs during the Inclusive Government where she superintended over the COPAC-led Constitution-making process and has represented the country at local, regional and international fora on matters of justice.

More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...