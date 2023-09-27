SADC Troika convenes a routine Summit to seal Zimbabwe poll-observer report

HARARE – SADC Troika chair and Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema Wednesday convened an Extraordinary SADC summit which discussed Zimbabwe’s just ended general elections and the DRC security situation, among others.

The virtual summit, according to a statement by the Zambian Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ministry, was also set to be attended by Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan who is incoming chair of the organ, Namibian president Hage Geingob and DRC leader Félix Tshisekedi.

“Additionally, the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) report on the harmonised elections in the Republic of Zimbabwe as well as other impending elections in the SADC region will also be discussed at the summit.

“The values and principles that underpin the promotion of democracy and good governance are also the foundation of Zambia’s foreign policy,” said Zambia’s foreign affairs ministry.

The summit was preceded by a virtual extraordinary council of ministers meeting.

Zimbabwe’s election that saw incumbent President reinstalled on a disputed 52,6 percent majority vote was followed by a damning SADC observer mission report that stated the poll was fraught with irregularities.

The report, which invited strong disapproval from Zimbabwean authorities, said the poll fell short of meeting both SADC and other international benchmarks governing the running of free and fair elections.

Little however is expected to emerge from the SADC summit concerning Zimbabwe’s political situation as the regional bloc does not have powers to order any rerun or reconstitution of any member country’s elected leadership.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, who by virtue of his country’s strong economy and democratic credentials, wields relative influence on regional affairs, said in a recent interview with SABC, the SADC report only states challenges noted in the Zimbabwean poll but does not condemn it as not free and fair.

“If one looks at that report,” Ramaphosa said, “it actually says there were challenges; challenges with regards to a number of things that have got to do with the election.

“Many countries throughout the world have such challenges; the United States is prime example with regards to the last election.

“They (observers) have said in the report, as I read it, that certain things need to be improved.

“They have not declared the election as invalid, unfree and unfair; they have highlighted certain challenges.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...