Mnangagwa Creates Another New Post For Agnes Mahomva

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr. Agnes Mahomva as Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, which is a newly created post.

In 2019, Mnangagwa appointed Mahomva as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Child Care and later created a new post for her, Chief Coordinator of COVID-19 Response in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said:

His Excellency the President has appointed Dr. Agnes Mahomva to the newly created post of Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, with immediate effect.

Dr. Mahomva played a critical advisory and coordinating role during the COVID-19 Pandemic where she ensured that there was an evidence-based and well-coordinated division of labour between and among Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) and other significant entities including communities and the private sector.

This resulted in the successful management and containment of the national COVID-19 pandemic as documented in the 2021 and 2022 National COVID-19 pandemic response Intra Action Review (IAR) reports and the 2023 comprehensive National COVID-19 pandemic response video documentary.

The decision has been necessitated by the need to strengthen public health promotion efforts and enhance the country’s response to public health emergencies in view of the fact that public health issues span beyond the mandate of the Ministry responsible for health.

