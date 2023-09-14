Harare Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe, Arrested

The newly-elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe (CCC) has been arrested.
According to CCC spokesperson, Gift Siziba, Kadzombe was picked up on Thursday by officers from Malborough Police Station.
Kadzombe is accused of assaulting a ZANU PF member in Malborough during the August 2023 Harmonized Elections. Siziba tweeted:
In a statement, CCC said allegations levelled against Kadzombe are “baseless” and serve as further proof that the ZANU PF-led government is “illegitimate”.
“The regime in Harare has once again arrested Councilor Kudzai Kadzombe, our newly elected deputy Mayor for Harare, on baseless charges of assault. This relentless persecution of our members is absolutely unacceptable and serves as further evidence of the illegitimacy of the Harare regime.”
Kadzombe’s arrest follows that of CCC MPs Maureen Kademaunga (Sunningdale), and Siziba, who is the Tshabalala Pelandaba legislator.
Kademaunga was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property and spent the night in police cells before the charges were dropped in court on Wednesday.
Siziba was arrested on Wednesday, accused of inciting the football violence at a football match, and released on the same day but was ordered to appear before a magistrate on Friday.
More: Pindula News