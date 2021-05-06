Ex-DeMbare legend granted ZWL5 000 bail

Former Dynamos Football Club legend Itai Stanley Chirambadare who is accused of sodomy after he sexually attacked a student at his academy has been granted bail by High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora.

Chirambadare is being represented by Knowledge Maeresera.

He was ordered to pay ZWL5000 to the clerk of court, to report once a month, not to interfere with State witnesses, to surrender passport and to reside at given address.

Chirambadare will appear in court on May 13 2021.

Allegations are that sometime in March this year, the complainant who is 13 years went to Chirambadare’s house together with his friend to sweep as he always do and they would be given sweets.

On the day in question, it is alleged that the complainant went to Chirambadare’s house alone.

The accused person allegedly asked the complainant to get into the house before he forced him into his bedroom, sexually assaulted him, and told him not to reveal the abuse.

Chirambadare allegedly threatened to to kill the complainant if he reveals the abuse to anyone.

It is alleged he abused the complainant on several occasions.

The complainant allegedly developed some piles and told his uncle. A report was made to the police.