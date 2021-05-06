Illegal car sales sprout in Harare

Government is set to launch a blitz on illegal car sales which are sprouting in most parts of Harare amid indications that land allocations are being done fraudulently by city councilors.

Every open space in Harare is being transformed into a car sale and one wonders how land is being parceled out.

Along Robert Mugabe road in Hillside area of Harare, heavy duty equipment is busy clearing the area.

People on the ground who refused to speak on camera say they are setting up a car sale and referred questions to the City of Harare.

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said a blitz will be launched soon to get rid of illegal structures in Harare which have become a haven of illicit deals.

Very soon the government will launch a blitz to get rid of illegal structures in Harare, especially car sales which are sprouting on a daily basis. It is a cause for concern to the government and stern measures are being instituted to deal with such cases. We have realised that car sales are harbouring criminals and that is where most drugs are being sold, he said.

Despite the ban on the importation of second hand vehicles which are ten years old, more car sales are being opened on a daily basis with land allegedly being acquired illegally.

Harare City Council spokesperson Michael Chideme did not respond to questions after being contacted for a response.

The latest development comes at a time when several Harare city council officials have been arrested while others are under investigation for illegal land deals.