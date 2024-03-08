Don’t visit your mother for next 5 years – Court tells Kwekwe man

Spread the love

KWEKWE – An abusive Kwekwe man has been barred by Kwekwe Magistrate Itai Kagwere from visiting his mother.

Shorai Midzi said her son Talent Midzi verbally abused and threatened her with violence and she applied for a protection order.

The court agreed that Talent should not visit his mother’s house in Mbizo for the next five years and he should not harass her.

“I no longer have peace at my own house because every time he comes he abuses me either physically or emotionally through insults,” said Shorai in her application to the court.

Talent did not oppose the application.

“I am not opposed to her application but we only exchanged a few words after she tried to involve me in matters that did not concern me,” he said.

