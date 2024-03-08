Unrepentant thief steals magistrate’s phone

Spread the love

AN unrepentant burglar who was performing community service at Mutare Magistrates’ Court broke into the regional magistrate’s office and stole a cellphone, before proceeding to Pick n Pay Supermarket where he was caught shoplifting from the giant retailer.

Tanaka Svosve of Chikanga Phase Two in Mutare was convicted of unlawful entry into premises when he appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, last week on Friday.

Ms Mazvita Kadenha, who led the State’s case, told the court that on February 20 and at Mutare Magistrates’ Court, Svosve who was doing community service there broke into the regional magistrate’s office and stole a cellphone.

Ms Kadenha said Svosve took advantage of regional magistrate, Mrs Phatekhile Msipa’s absence and stole from her office.

Mrs Msipa was in court when Svosve stole the cellphone.

“Svosve opened the main entrance door which led to the reception and entered into the reception area. While inside, Svosve opened another closed door which was not locked and entered into the regional magistrate’s office. He stole a Samsung S10 Plus cellphone which was on the table and went away unnoticed,” said Ms Kadenha.

Mrs Msipa later discovered the offence and reported the matter at Mutare Central Police Station.

On that same day, Svosve was arrested by security guards at Pick n Pay Supermarket for shoplifting and was brought to Mutare Central Police Station.

Upon detention, Svosve was searched and Mrs Msipa’s cellphone was recovered in his socks.

When prompted to do so, Svosve failed to unlock the phone and Sergeant Arizona who was on duty became suspicious.

She checked her records and noticed that Mrs Msipa had made a report of a stolen phone earlier on.

Sergeant Arizona invited Mrs Msipa to the police station and she positively identified her stolen phone.

Total value of the stolen phone is US$130 and it was recovered.

Svosve was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment for stealing from the regional magistrate’s office and 20 days imprisonment for shoplifting from TM Supermarket.

The four months that had been suspended earlier on in a case that saw him doing community service were then brought into effect.

He is now serving an effective 34 months and 20 days in jail.

