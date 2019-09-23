Mnangagwa sidekick blasts State media

The Sakunda accounts were frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after the company allegedly “poured” money in the black market to mop United States Dollars in a development that saw the exchange rate between the Zimbabwean and United States dollar shooting up to US$ 100 = Zim $2500.
While other media houses, in covering the story mentioned Sakunda and Tagwireyi, the State media withheld the name of the business man also with close links to Mnangagwa.
“Dodgy censorship by state/public media in the explosive story on economic saboteurs manipulating our currency. H.E Emmerson D Mnangagwa himself spoke on the thieves and frozen accounts
yet one corrupt charlatan instructs newsrooms to black out names and take down stories in exchange for fuel coupons,” said Wadyajena.