Mnangagwa sidekick blasts State media

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close allies and Zanu-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena has salted the state media for blacking out the names of Sakunda boss Kuda Tagwireyi whose company accounts were frozen last Friday for alleged money laundering.

The Sakunda accounts were frozen by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe after the company allegedly “poured” money in the black market to mop United States Dollars in a development that saw the exchange rate between the Zimbabwean and United States dollar shooting up to US$ 100 = Zim $2500.

While other media houses, in covering the story mentioned Sakunda and Tagwireyi, the State media withheld the name of the business man also with close links to Mnangagwa.