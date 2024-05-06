Zimbabwean Businesses Encouraged to Seize Opportunities in Iran’s Economic Diplomatic Offensive

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Iran, Bright Kupemba, has urged Zimbabwean businesses to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the Government’s economic diplomatic endeavors. Ambassador Kupemba’s call comes in the wake of Zimbabwe’s successful participation at the recently concluded Second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

Led by Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga, the Zimbabwean delegation to the conference also actively engaged with exhibitors at the Sixth Export Potential Exhibition of Iran, held concurrently with the conference.

Ambassador Kupemba emphasized Iran’s keen interest in Zimbabwe and its readiness to engage in bilateral business ventures. He stressed that Iran offers a multitude of opportunities across various sectors and encouraged Zimbabwean practitioners and businesspersons to explore these prospects.

Aligned with Zimbabwe’s national development strategy, which prioritizes private sector-driven economic growth, Ambassador Kupemba reiterated the importance of investments in diverse industries. He highlighted opportunities for equipment procurement, establishment of joint ventures, and collaboration with Iranian professionals and businesses.

At the expo, comprehensive business-to-business panels covering sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare were convened, providing a platform for mutual collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Ambassador Kupemba underscored Iran’s reputation for offering quality yet cost-effective equipment, presenting a favorable environment for profitable deals. He encouraged Zimbabwean entrepreneurs to visit Iran to gain insights into business operations and maximize potential partnerships.

Facilitated by the new visa regime, which enables visa-free travel for business purposes, Zimbabwean businesses are poised to leverage this opportunity for international collaboration. Ambassador Kupemba affirmed the embassy’s commitment to facilitating and supporting engagements between Zimbabwean and Iranian enterprises.

However, he emphasized the importance of conducting business with integrity and adhering to ethical standards. Ambassador Kupemba urged prospective partners to approach collaborations with sincerity and honesty to foster mutually beneficial relationships.

As Zimbabwe endeavors to strengthen its economic ties with Iran, Ambassador Kupemba’s message serves as a rallying call for Zimbabwean businesses to seize the moment and embark on fruitful partnerships that contribute to national development and economic growth.

