Invictus Progresses 2D Seismic Data Acquisition in Zimbabwe

Invictus Energy is expecting to mature several leads in its projects in Zimbabwe to drill ready prospects, adding to a significant exploration portfolio and prospective resource base.

The company is continuing its 2023 seismic acquisition program at its 80 percent owned and operated Cabora Bassa project.

“The company is pleased to have already made significant progress with the 2D seismic data acquisition campaign in EPO 1848 and EPO 1849,” managing director Scott Macmillan said. “Seismic acquisition has commenced across several exciting leads on trend from Mukuyu and we anticipate maturing a number of these to drill ready prospects, which will add to our already world class exploration portfolio and substantial prospective resource base.”

In addition to the EPOs 1848 and 1849, Invictus’ asset portfolio consists of SG 4571. Cabora Bassa is one of the largest under-explored interior rift basins in Africa. The project includes the Mukuyu structure, which was drilled in late 2022, confirming a working hydrocarbon system in the Cabora Bassa basin and de-risking other exploration prospects along the Central Fairway play.

Macmillan added that 425 kilometers (264 miles) of seismic line preparation have already been completed by Polaris ensuring the data acquisition campaign is completed seamlessly.

Having also acquired Invictus’ CB21 seismic survey, Polaris is well-placed to deliver safe and efficient operations, Invictus said. The first recorded data has been acquired and the survey is expected to be complete in mid-August.

The program is a key part of the second phase of Invictus’ exploration campaign in the Cabora Bassa basin, with the new seismic lines tying-in to existing legacy data, including Invictus’ 2021 survey.

Invictus said the data will provide a denser seismic grid over leads identified in the east of the basin and along the basin’s southern margin. This, along with data and insights from Mukuyu-1 and the upcoming Mukuyu-2 well, will be used to mature these leads as future drilling candidates.

The survey work will include some dedicated testing of acquisition parameters that will allow for the optimization of a potential future 3D seismic survey in the basin, Invictus said.

Furthermore, the company has awarded the contract to process the data acquired in the CB23 to Earth Signal Processing. Earth Signal processed the CB21 survey for Invictus and this prior experience will enable an efficient processing workflow and provide a seamless, high-quality dataset across the basin, Invictus said.

Source: RigZone

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...