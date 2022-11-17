Econet recognized for its CSR and sustainability leadership, bags six awards

HARARE – Econet Wireless Zimbabwe added six more awards to its trophy-laden cabinet after it clinched two accolades at the Capital Markets Awards event and four gongs at the Zimbabwe Annual Responsible Business and CSR Awards ceremony, both held in Harare last Friday.

The country’s leading telecommunications and technology company was named the Best Environmental Social Governance (ESG) company and also won the Best Investor Communication Award at the Capital Markets Awards hosted by the Business Weekly and the Financial Markets Indaba in the capital.

The Capital Markets Awards are a recognition programme designed to benchmark institutional achievements and performance in Zimbabwe’s financial sector’s markets and exchanges.

Econet also won the CSR and Sustainability Governance Oriented Organization Award at the Annual Responsible Business and CSR Awards hosted by the CSRNetwork Zimbabwe, while the company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roy Chimanikire, also won the Top CSR Oriented CEO of the year Award.

Econet’s Sustainability General Manager Mrs Fidelia Gandiya and Mr Simbarashe Mafukidze, the company’s Sustainability Officer walked away with the Top CSR Executive of the Year Award and Top CSR officer of the Year Award respectively.

Dr Douglas Mboweni, Econet’s Chief Executive Officer, said the company was grateful for the recognition of its work.

“We are grateful for the recognition of the work that our company has been doing, and continues to do, to give back to the market and communities we serve, and the recognition of our contribution in the areas of effective corporate governance and environmental sustainability,” Dr Mboweni said.

“As we work to serve our customers and create value for our shareholders, we are ever mindful of our responsibility to the physical, social and economic environments we operate in, and are committed to making a positive and sustainable impact of all of them,” he said.

The Best ESG award assessed all entries on a range of key criteria, including ESG governance, frameworks used for ESG reporting and major ESG achievements, among other factors.

The award follows Econet’s recently announced carbon neutrality strategy, which reflects its commitment to the Paris Agreement goals and the continuous pursuit of solutions that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Through its Sustainability Report, Econet has provided a transparent insight into its pledge to be a sustainability leader. The company also established its ESG Reporting Steering Committee, which is responsible for driving the ESG reporting strategy and roadmap, while promoting the integration of ESG factors into core business processes and decisions.

According to Capital Markets Awards, Econet demonstrated honest, accurate and consistent communication with all levels of shareholders and potential shareholders, allowing the company to win the Best Investor Communication Award, ahead of CBZ, Delta Corporation and Simbisa Brands, who were nominated for the award.

“Good shareholder and investor communications are about more than just a well-produced Annual Report and website. They are also about maintaining open and clear conversations with all shareholders, effectively communicating bad and unexpected news as well as the good,” read part of the judges’ report.

Meanwhile, Dr Mboweni said Econet will continue investing in CSR activities in the communities it serves throughout the country.

He paid special tribute to Higherlife Foundation, its social impact operating partner, for the work it does in the communities across the country, including the provision of access to education to about half a million underprivileged and talented children and young people. Higherlife Foundation has, among other interventions, also invested millions of dollars in healthcare support and response to crises. – Herald

