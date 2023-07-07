ZANU PF, MDC Receive ZWL$1 Billion Under Political Parties Finance Act

ZANU PF and the MDC led by Douglas Mwonzora have received ZWL$1 billion under the Political Parties (Finance) Act which will be shared between the parties in proportion to the votes each party received in the 2018 general elections.

In terms of General Notice 1153 of 2023, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi said ZANU PF shall receive the lion’s share of the disbursement.

Reads the notice:

General Notice 1153 of 2023.

POLITICAL PARTIES (FINANCE) ACT [CHAPTER 2:11] Disbursement of Money to Registered Political Parties IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 3(2) of the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11], that the total amount of moneys payable to political parties in respect of the year beginning 1st January, 2023, and ending on the 31st December, 2023, is one billion dollars only. The money shall be disbursed to political parties that qualify in terms of section 3(3) of the Act as follows- (a) seven hundred million three hundred thousand dollars ($700 300 000,00) shall be paid to the Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front) ZANU (PF) which received 70.03% of the votes cast; and (b) two hundred and ninety-nine million seven hundred thousand dollars ($299 700 000,00) shall be paid to the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance), which received 29.97% of the total votes cast.

The Political Parties Finance Act is a law passed in 2001 that outlaws foreign funding for political parties and governs how the Treasury should distribute state funds to political parties that manage to garner at least 5 percent of the total vote at general elections.

More: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...