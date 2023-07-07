Police bans planned CCC Bindura star rally

HARARE – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been informed by the police in Bindura that its planned election campaign launch on Sunday in the town cannot go ahead because their venue lacks access to water and roads, putting supporters at risk for communicable diseases.

The police added they had also not received adequate notification about the rally.

CCC had planned to launch its 2023 election campaign on July 9, 2023, in Bindura Mashonaland Central Province and had started making preparations for the event.

In a communique to CCC officials on July 7, 2023, police expressed doubts about the venue’s suitability, taking into account the essential security requirements.

“This office has reservations in respect of the suitability of the venue taking into account all relevant security factors necessary,” said the police after acknowledging receipt of CCC’s notification of their campaign rally that was to be held at Stand Number 3889 and 3890 Brockale in Bindura on July 9, 2023, from 9 am to 5 pm.

According to police, the location CCC had intended to use for its rally was bushy, had no serviceable roads, water and sewer facilities.

“It provides a high-risk security threat to the participants,” claimed the police, adding “there was also a high risk of threat to the spread of any communicable diseases.”

The police claimed that should there be a public disorder, they and other emergency services would have challenges in accessing the venue due to the unavailability of an official road network.

“As a result, our mandate to protect life and property and to maintain law and order will be compromised,” said the police.

“Lastly, your notification did not give sufficient notice to the regulatory authority as provided for in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) Act.

CCC was advised to look for another suitable venue.

“May you consider securing another suitable venue and providing sufficient notification as required by the provision of MOPA Act.”

