European Union Pledges Support to Zimbabwe Against El Niño-Induced Drought

HARARE – In a concerted effort to alleviate the impact of severe drought conditions in Zimbabwe, the European Union delegation has reaffirmed its commitment to providing financial assistance.

By Tina Musonza

This pledge comes in response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent declaration of a state of disaster due to prolonged drought, exacerbating food insecurity across the nation.

President Mnangagwa’s declaration last month underscored the urgent need for $2 billion to address hunger resulting from significant crop losses, particularly affecting maize production.

During the European Union Day celebrations at his residence in Harare, European Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Von Kirchmann, announced the allocation of USD 62 million to combat the recurring cycle of drought.

He assured Zimbabwe of Europe’s solidarity during this crisis, emphasizing ongoing efforts to secure additional funding at the regional level, recognizing the broader regional impact of the drought.

Von Kirchmann emphasized that the funds would support projects aimed at augmenting the government’s initiatives to improve livelihoods across the country. He reiterated the EU’s commitment to Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, emphasizing collaborative efforts to achieve national development goals.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and International Affairs, Sheillah Chikomo, expressed gratitude for the EU’s unwavering support, highlighting the significance of bilateral relations in addressing the challenges posed by the El Niño-induced drought.

She stressed Zimbabwe’s reliance on domestic and international resources to mitigate the effects of the crisis, expressing confidence in the EU’s partnership in this endeavour.

The impact of the El Niño phenomenon extends beyond Zimbabwe, affecting major food-producing regions in neighboring countries such as Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zambia, as reported by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

The European Union’s continued commitment to Zimbabwe underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change and its associated consequences.

As Zimbabwe navigates the complexities of climate-related crises, collaboration with global partners remains essential in building resilience and ensuring sustainable development.

