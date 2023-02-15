ZANU PF eyes resounding victory in harmonised elections

ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha says the successful hosting of the Returnees Indaba speaks volumes about the determination of the revolutionary party to register a resounding victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The revolutionary ZANU PF party has embarked on various programmes that have enticed opposition party members to jump ship.

‘‘We had a successful indaba for returnees which we are going to ride on to make sure that these members work for the success of the party. This is meant for the party to register a resounding victory come elections time,’’ said Dr Bimha.

Dr Bimha also spoke about an unfortunate incident where one of the returnees was involved in an accident.

ZANU PF is targeting more than five million votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in this year’s harmonised elections. – ZBC

