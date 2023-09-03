South Africa’s Ramaphosa to attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to attend the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday, September 4.

The Presidential Inauguration Ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in the capital city Harare.

Maimane pointed out that by attending, Ramaphosa would be subverting the stance taken by the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) on the Zimbabwe elections.

In a previous statement, SADC’s Electoral Observer Mission denounced the harmonised elections in Zimbabwe, stating that they violated democratic processes and “fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act, and the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections…”

Chamisa had also called for fresh elections in the wake of the statements made by the observer missions.

While there has been suggestions that the CCC may take a legal route over the elections, no official confirmation has been cited by Chamisa or his party.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway over the weekend with various heads of state are expected to attend.

Source – iol

