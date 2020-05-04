Rising terrorist threats in Mozambique threat to Zimbabwe

Over the past 4 years, Mozambique has seen a resurgence in RENAMO attacks on the country; however, more concerning is the growing Islamic extremism in the North East of that country.

Since 2018, Mozambique has been infiltrated by Islamic militants from Tanzania who have established themselves in the North East of the country with the aim of establishing an Islamic State because they believe that Islam is being marginalized in the region.

This is a huge threat to SADC and it’s ironic that regional leaders have not said much about this crisis. Especially when considering that most global terrorism has been linked to western destabilisation policies similar to those which saw RENAMO being sponsored by apartheid South Africa in the 1980s to destabilise newly independent SADC countries. This was done to stop them from breaking their dependency on apartheid South Africa and to sabotage black development in Africa.

Information we have suggests that the MDC has had contact with RENAMO who offered to train party cadres to foment civil unrest in Zimbabwe, which presents a national security threat to a vastly weakened Zimbabwe and a reason for great concern.

This is the reason we are fighting against sanctions because they are designed to ultimately cause civil war in Zimbabwe—Zimbabwe Voice