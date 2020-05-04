Econet set to raise prices of data and SMS bundles tomorrow

ZIMBABWE’S biggest mobile network operator, Econet, has announced a review of data and SMS bundles effective Tuesday, 5th May, 2020.

Econet and other mobile telephony players had last reviewed data tariffs around 20th February this year, but the spiraling inflation has since eroded the existing tariffs.

In a message to subscribers, Econet said: “Dear Customer. Please note bundle prices for Data and SMS will be reviewed effective 5 May 2020.”

Government’s regulatory authority for the telecommunications sector, the Posts and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), has often defended mobile network operators in their need to match tariffs with the highly fluid rate of inflation, saying this was the only way to prevent the companies from total collapse.

Zimbabwe’s month on month inflation rate in March was 26.59% gaining 13.07 percentage points on the February rate of 13.52%, latest data shows.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), the year on year Inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of March 2020 as measured by all items CPI stood at 676.39 per cent.