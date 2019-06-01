Mnangagwa’s representative booed at Dabengwa’s funeral

Matabeleland North Minister of State Richard Moyo got a rude awakening on Saturday when he was booed by some mourners at the burial of the late ZPRA Intelligence Supremo Dumiso Dabengwa in Ntabazinduna.

Minister Moyo was speaking on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa who did not attend the burial because it was a private family ceremony.

When Moyo stood up to go to the podium after being invited by the Master of Ceremony some mourners started singing the Ndebele protest song: Into oyenzayo siyayizonda.

Richard Moyo became unpopular with some section on Nabazinduna and Matabeleland people when he criticised Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni for leading a spirited effort to bar government from taking over a farm in his area.

The booing started again when Moyo was recognising some VIPs who were present including Chief Fortune Charumbira.

Earlier during the event the Dabengwa family through their spokesperson showed their displeasure at the government’s plan to take over the funeral through implementing their own program and disregarding the one that the family had proposed.

The family spokesperson, Gibson Sibanda took over as MC and insisted that the family will conduct their own program before handing handing over to the government.

Speakers during the event included South Africa’s Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, Shirley Brown from Umkhonto weSizwe veterans.

The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda was in attendance.

