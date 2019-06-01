Chamisa, Chief Ndiweni turns Dabengwa burial into Mnangagwa bash-time

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and Chief Ndiweni have lashed out at President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies for failing to attend the Burial of struggle veteran Dumiso Dabengwa who was buried at Ntabazinduna about 40 kilometres outside Bulawayo.

Speaking after the conclusion of the state programme of Dabengwa’s burial, both Chamisa and Chief Ndiweni said they were saddened by Mnagagwa’s absence from the event.

“I’m sad that those who rule us did not want to honour the man we are burying here with their presence.This speaks to the fact that things are not well in our country,” said Chief Ndiweni.

He also lamented the economic collapse in the and the state of democracy which he saidis in serious trouble.

” The state of democracy in Zimbabwe is in serious trouble, there are many issues that we need to resolve,” said Chief Ndiweni.

He the Zimbabwe people are living in is not the one veterans like Dabengwa fought for.

“Something has gone wrong and all of us need to speak up, need to have a voice to that conversation which can put our country straight,” he said.

Chamisa on tbe other hand said the Burial of Dabengwa was not a partisan event but was meant to honour his contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe.

