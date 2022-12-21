Mnangagwa says his govt is results oriented, pledges completion of projects

HARARE – All unfinished development projects should be quickly completed before embarking on new ones next year as the Government continues to be results-oriented and accountable to its people, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

With Zimbabwe enjoying the fruits of engagement and re-engagement, the President urged Government ministries, departments and agencies to review and consolidate all investment proposals still pending as the new year draws closer.

Giving his closing remarks at State House for the last Cabinet meeting for this year, Mnangagwa said Cabinet would resume sitting during the second week of February next year.

“We should continue to be a Government that is result oriented and accountable to the people as evidenced by the introduction of performance contracts to ministers as well as permanent secretaries.

“As Cabinet, we should be able to objectively measure our performance premised on the achievements that have been obtained during the course of the year. The continued emphasis on results calls for a paradigm shift on the part of all members of Cabinet.”

The President said while the first phase of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme yielded resounding success which improved mobility for the general public as well as business and commerce, the second phase had mixed results.

“Going into 2023, the harmonisation of processes should see us sustain the momentum. More importantly, we must ensure the completion of those projects that remain outstanding from 2022 before embarking on new projects.

“I can confidently assert that we managed to tame inflation through the adoption of sound fiscal and monetary policies and citizens are protected from wanton and unjustified price increases in a stable economic environment,” he said.

“The value of money and due diligence on all projects and programmes being implemented by the Government should be enhanced and enforced at all times. This should bring sanity in the way that Government conducts its business.”

Mnangagwa praised the fight against corruption and other related rent seeking behaviours in the economy.

“Our 100-day cycle programme has yielded enumerable successes in delivering infrastructure and services to the people and creating jobs,” he said.

Social services and amenities witnessed remarkable transformation and both urban and rural people were enjoying them.

President Mnangagwa said the year was ending on a high note for the country’s re-engagement and engagement policy thrust. “The numerous successes we scored should spur us to seek the main success stories into tangible investments that attract internal and external direct investments into our economy.

“Once again, I am urging all ministries, departments and agencies to review and consolidate all investment proposals that are still pending as the year 2023 draws closer,” he said.

These ministries, departments and agencies should remain adequately staffed in order to guarantee availability of services at all times.

Agriculture is poised for growth in the present summer season which started well nationwide with dam levels already benefiting from the rains, laying a strong foundation for meeting the irrigation needs.

The energy sector would equally benefit from the rains in relation to the hydropower stations, if the good season is sustained.

“By all means, as we seek to augment our electricity through imports, let us all encourage citizens to use power sparingly and use other sources apart from the national grid,” he said.

“In the countdown to the 2023 harmonised elections, it is imperative to ensure that our industry is provided with adequate power and jobs are saved, so that our electorate is not swayed by detractors who rely on challenges and the suffering of ordinary people to gain support.”

As the festive season beckoned, President Mnangagwa appealed to members of Cabinet to complement all agencies and party functionaries in averting disasters that often arise from good rainfall seasons.

“Let us assist in sensitising communities in prioritising safety in order to save lives and preserve property. Equally important is the need to support ongoing vaccination programmes against Covid-19 and other diseases,” he said.

The President thanked all the Cabinet Ministers for diligently performing their duties in service to Government and the entire great nation of Zimbabwe.

“The work schedule was tight, although there were few dates when Government was not sitting owing to other important commitments.

“Without doubt, we have achieved a lot as Cabinet under the whole-of-Government approach.” This had facilitated smooth operations across the entire Government machinery, he said. – Herald

